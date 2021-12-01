The Dallas Cowboys have been skidding as of late, losing three of their last four games after starting the season 6-1. Even when they were still winning most of their games though, one of their players ran into some trouble.

On Oct. 19, during a BYE week for the Cowboys, safety Damontae Kazee was pulled over and charged with misdemeanor DWI. After the incident, he took full responsibility for his actions: "I apologized to my family, my teammates, my coaches and to the owner, who gave me a job... I'm happy the Lord helped me get out. I didn't hit nobody, I didn’t hurt myself. Just thankful I’m here now."

Kazee has played in every Cowboys game since, and has yet to face repercussions from the NFL. However, TMZ obtained footage last night (Nov. 30) of the police body cam footage from his arrest. In the video, he explained he was leaving dinner with his teammates, and slurred his words while mentioning the team's star quarterback and running back: "I was just with Ezekiel Elliott and Dak Prescott and we were just having fun -- went out. I'm from Atlanta, I'm not used to these roads, these die roads getting onto the freeway and stuff. I was with the Atlanta Falcons, got cut off their team last year with Dan Quinn. Came over here to the Dallas Cowboys, and today we were just going out to eat dinner and stuff because it was rookie night."

Kazee was then subjected to a few sobriety tests, which prompted his arrest due to his poor performance. The NFL is likely on high notice for DWI and DUI charges since the Henry Ruggs incident, so after this video surfaced, Kazee may be in for league punishment.

