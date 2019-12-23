At the beginning of the NFL season, the Dallas Cowboys looked like a team that could make a serious championship run. They were 3-0 and quarterback Dak Prescott was playing some of the best football of his career. Of course, their season would quickly take a turn for the worst as now, they sit at a record of 7-8 and could very well miss the playoffs. Last night, the Cowboys played the Philadelphia Eagles and had they won, they would have won the NFC East and guaranteed a playoff spot. Instead, they lost and are now praying they win next week, while also hoping the Eagles lose to the New York Giants.

In light of this devastating loss, Cowboys fans are understandably upset and are now calling for the firing of head coach Jason Garrett. The Cowboys bench boss has received quite a bit of criticism this year and there have been rumors that owner Jerry Jones will eventually fire him. Garrett has been in Dallas for about ten years now and has been given chance after chance despite some lackluster results.

This time, Cowboys fans took their frustrations to Twitter where they all had a uniform opinion on Garrett. At this point, it doesn't seem like there is anyone out there who thinks Garrett should still be employed come January.