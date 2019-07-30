Ezekiel Elliott failed to report to Dallas Cowboys training camp last week as he decided to holdout from team activities due to a contract dispute. The Cowboys don't seem too concerned about giving them a contract although the two sides might have to reunite sooner than later as the team is actually being sued. According to TMZ, a man named Ronnie Hill is suing the Cowboys for allegedly conspiring with the Frisco Police Dept. in 2017 after Elliott caused a car crash between the two.

Hill says Elliott crashed his car into his own and that even though Hill was injured, the police labeled the incident as a "minor vehicle crash." The man believes the Cowboys conspired with the police to issue such a statement so that they wouldn't have to look into Elliott's health. The running back was set to play in a playoff game just four days later and Hill thinks the Cowboys wanted to make sure that he didn't need to go through a concussion protocol.

Larry Friedman, who is the attorney for Hill, spoke to TMZ about the situation and had scathing criticism of Elliott, saying "Ezekiel Elliott believes he's above the law. He doesn't follow any rules. As a citizen and a member of our community he has a duty to obey the law and act responsibly, especially while driving a motor vehicle."

It appears as though the Cowboys and Elliott are being sued for a total of $20 million.