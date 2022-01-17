Yesterday, the Dallas Cowboys fell to the San Francisco 49ers in a dramatic fashion. The Cowboys were close to getting the win although poor clock management towards the end of the game eventually did them in. America's Team was expected to win the game heading into the matchup, although once again, they showed that this core of talent simply isn't good enough when it matters the most.

As one can imagine, emotions were high throughout the game, especially for the fans. In the clip below, via TMZ, 49ers and Cowboys fans were so amped up after the game, they started fighting each other. This particular fight took place outside of AT&T Stadium, and it was a pretty brutal scene as punches were thrown all while fighters ended up falling into a flower bed.

In another clip, fans began to fight inside of the Stadium at their seats. This is a scene we have seen time and time again, so it shouldn't come as much of a surprise to anyone. There have been fights involving fans all season long and with the playoffs bringing a swath of emotions, we can only expect these scenes to get more chaotic as the Super Bowl gets closer and closer.

Stay tuned to HNHH as we will continue to bring you all of the latest news and updates from around the NFL world.

[Via]