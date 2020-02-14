Cousin Stizz Teams Up Doja Cat And Bia For "Perfect (Remix)"

Cousin Stizz has officially returned with a new Valentine's Day banger, this one suited for the after-hours itinerary. Picking up where previous single "Perfect" left off, Stizz has officially brought to leading ladies into the fold for a remix, tapping Doja Cat and Bia for the assist. While he remains content to lay back and let the process unfold, Doja emerges as an instant highlight. Taking to the quietly tense instrumental with purpose, her quick flow lays the charisma on thick. "Titties all out, where's your eyes?" she raps. That bitch badders than a war crime."

Picking up where her Jay-Z and Rihanna approved turn on Russ' "Best On Earth," Bia matches Doja's energy with an added layer of aggression. Where Doja comes off as slightly more playful, Bia seems the type to come out swinging if provoked. "That's Balenciaga, when my foot up on they necks," she spits, keeping her dismissals blunt. "You a broke boy, I don't like you." Check this one out now, and sound off - is this an improvement on the original?

Quotable Lyrics

Body been the type for sore eyes

I just need the wood like Fortnite

This Hot Pink this Off-White

Talk money then or talk nice

This my team, where's your guys?

Titties all out, where's your eyes?

That bitch badder than a war crime