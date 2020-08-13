Cousin Stizz Returns With Two-Pack Of New Songs, Including "Crocodile Tears"

Cousin Stizz has been one of the most underlooked artists in the rap game for years. Hailing from Boston, the 28-year-old is one of the only hip-hop representatives in his city right now.

Announcing that he would be coming through with a two-pack of new singles today, Stizz is officially back with "Crocodile Tears" and "Mac Roni." We're highlighting the former here.

The new song is a chill record, produced by Oogie Mane. This cut makes for good rolling-up music, also bringing some clear summer vibes to the table with Cousin Stizz floating over the beat.

Listen to the first of his two new songs and let us know what you think!

Quotable Lyrics:

I want diamonds, big

Crocodile tears

My dog got the stick

He'll hit you from years

She jump on the dick

Should just use them heels

Lots of foreign wheels