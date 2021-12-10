Cousin Stizz Reflects On Wins & Losses On New Single "Blessings"

While it's been more than two years since fans received a full-length project from Cousin Stizz, Boston's hometown hero has been steadily dropping singles throughout 2021.

And as we prepare to flip the calendars to 2022, it's only right that the Suffolk County rapper gave us one more record before the end of the year.

Taking a break from his avid Celtics fandom to drop "Blessings," Cousin Stizz proves, once again, that he is the best rapper in Boston, and one of the best rappers in the game—period. Spitting over an angelic soul sample highlighted by hard-hitting drums and heavy 808s, Stizz is in his element, reflecting on his ascension in hip hop and all of the trial and tribulations he's faced along the way.

"Blessings" is a testament to Cousin Stizz' knack for finding the perfect pockets in every instrumental, and with a laid-back flow that rides every up and down of the record's soulful instrumental, the 29-year-old Boston icon cuts straight to the heart and will have all of New England headed to the nearest Lids to get a brand-new fitted with a B on it.

Quotable Lyrics

Proven to stand on your 10 when it’s on and solid as all

Hear my pains like Ima be there tomorrow

But we ain’t see ‘em at all

