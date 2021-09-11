Cousin Stizz Puts On For The Homefront WIth "Say Dat"

Cousin Stizz has returned to reclaim his place in New England's mainframe, sharing his latest "Say Dat" cut, attaching to it a proper visual saluting his hometown in the process.

For the cut, Stizz makes his way to the Boston Public Library in a cinematic visual as he lets loose on his first solo outing since 2019's Trying To Find My Next Thrill album. The track is produced by the hands of Snapz, Armaan and Blasian Beats.

"I freestyled and recorded 'Say Dat' myself at my crib very drunk w snapz maybe 3 mins after he made the beat in the living room (Luke thanks for the mix playa)," he penned on Twitter about the new release. "We were just trying to have fun so the love is amazing to all of us. Thank you!"

Quotable Lyrics

She congratulate me, 'cause I move just like the mayor (Say that)

Choppa on my youngin', he a smooth operator (Say that)

My move shark to hater, I'm the glove, no Gary Payton (Say that)

My dawg said the word, shocked a J, he loved the flavor (Say that)

Kept my head down and got to work 'til we made it out (Say that)

You forgot it, I can't live without it (Uh)