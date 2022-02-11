Cousin Stizz Delivers New 13-Track Project, "Just For You"

This New Music Friday, Cousin Stizz has shared with us his first independent release since the arrival of Suffolk County in 2015. The 13-track record – which sees just one feature, from Curren$y on "Star Power" – is a testament to the rapper's growth over the years.

As Complex notes, since 2015, Stizz has shared two projects via RCA, 2017's One Night Only, and 2019's Trying To Find My Next Thrill, both of which have remained beloved by his fanbase since their arrival.





Just For You's previously released singles include "Say Dat," "Lethal Weapon," "Blessings," and "LBS," which received a music video last week. Along with the visual's arrival, the recording artist also shared that he'll be headed out on tour next month, kicking off in Seattle on March 16th.

Following his two-year hiatus, Stizz's return to the music scene finds him "[speaking] on the lessons learned from years of abiding by major label restrictions while trying to still maintain a creative inspiration to make music."

Stream Just For You below, and let us know what you think in the comments.

Tracklist:

1. Save the Day

2. Blessings

3. Gone

4. After the Buzzer

5. Say Dat

6. Guts & Glory

7. Lethal Weapon

8. LBS

9. Stone

10. MIA

11. Look Both Ways

12. RIP Bro

13. Star Power (with Curren$y)

[Via]