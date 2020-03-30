Cousin Stizz Channels Alan Moore Energy On "Vendetta"

Cousin Stizz is as versatile as they come, and as such you can never predict what type of track he'll be delivering next. On his latest drop "Vendetta," the Boston rapper opts to pull back his flow and let the vibe take over. Taking to some wavy, Young Nudy-esque production from LDG & Park Avenue, Stizz finds a pocket and never lifts a finger. He's simply that confident. "Can't feel me you ain't from the curb," he declares. "Ain't here when we was hurting, out here we putting that work in, that's for certain."

While some might have been hoping Stizz' V For Vendetta themed cover art would have foreshadowed a more intense track, there's still enough technical prowess on display to keep "Vendetta" from stagnating. Especially as the track progresses, and Stizz raises his tempo for the occasion. "Take off we switching the gears, head you got your diamonds outta Sears," he boasts, keeping his flexes clever. Does he have ample reason to be confident on this one? Check out "Vendetta" now, and sound off in the comments.

