Cousin Stizz Announces Next Album With New Banger "STP"

Cousin Stizz has long solidified himself as a people's champion, especially within the HNHH ranks, having earned his place off the strength of a consistently strong discography. Today, he's ready to add another chapter to the story, having officially announced his next endeavor Trying To Find My Next Thrill. Clocking in at a respectable 14 tracks, the project is set to feature appearances from Freddie Gibbs, City Girls, and more. For the most part, however, Stizz is handling business by his lonesome; perhaps it's a pilgrimage of sorts, a quest for that very thrill he so openly covets?

With the album due out on August 14th, Stizz has made sure to drop off an aperitif from the project, by way of the Take A Daytrip produced "STP." At once melodic and bouncy, Stizz opts to acquaint himself to the current trends, floating over synthesizers with a confident yet laid-back flow. It's not his usual style, but the man has proven his capabilities time and time again - "STP" is no exception. Are you looking forward to this one? Check out the tracklist below:

1. "Meds"

2. "Perfect" feat. City Girls

3. "Anonymous" feat. Smino

4. "RR"

5. "STP"

6. "Soso" feat. $ean Wire

7. "Off With Ya Head!"

8. "Toast 2 That" feat. Freddie Gibbs

9. "Jump Out The Phone" feat. Leven Kali

10. "Two Face"

11. "What U Bout"

12. "Beamin'"

13. "Traumatized"

14. "The Message"