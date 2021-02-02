Juliana Carlos sent Twitter into a frenzy for the past 24 hours after her spat with LeBron James at the Lakers vs. Hawks game. You've seen the footage by now so there's no need to really recap anyone on what went down. It was her follow-up to the ejection from the game that led to even more jokes that she could've easily avoided if she didn't add fuel to the fire.

Everyone got in on the joke, too. Drake and 2 Chainz chimed in as well as Rick Ross while LeBron James gave her the title of Courtside Karen on Twitter. Needless to say, she and her husband have been at the receiving end of jokes all day. Her husband even had to make his Instagram private after the comments were flooded with LeBron James fans.

Nearly 24 hours after getting roasted and being handed Ls in her comments, Carlos issued an apology for causing a commotion during last night's game.

"To say things escalated quickly at yesterday's game is an understatement and I want to apologize for losing my cool adn removing my mask in the heat of the moment," reads the message. "What should have been a quick back-and-forth between two adults got out of hand and my natural instinct to stand up for the an I love kicked in. Did I get defensive when that happened? Yes. Did I use offensive language when I could've taken the higher road? Yes. And for those these, I take full responsibility."

While this should all blow over in the next few hours (hopefully), the good news for her is that she won't be banned from future games.