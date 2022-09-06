After being arrested in Hawaii for the alleged murder of her boyfriend last month, 26-year-old Courtney Tailor has been photographed for the first time in a Florida courtroom on Tuesday (September 6).

According to TMZ, the model and actress was attending an evidentiary hearing related to the case, dressed in an orange jumpsuit with a blue mask over her face and handcuffs wrapped around her wrists.

Courtney Tailor in 2015 -- Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images

No further details about Tailor's case were shared by the outlet, though they did note that she was reportedly in Hawaii seeking treatment for PTSD and other issues related to Christian Obumseli's passing at the time of her arrest.

After being taken into custody on the island (complete with a teary-eyed mug shot), she was eventually extradited back to Florida, where she's been waiting behind bars for the past several weeks on any updates regarding her second-degree murder charges.

As you may remember, Tailor first made headlines back in April, when photos of her covered in blood surfaced online and quickly gained traction. In the following days, the internet heard the rest of the story, about how she claimed to have stabbed her boyfriend to death in self-defence.

The Texas-born entertainer was left to walk free for several months (much to Obumseli's family's disappointment), and around the same time, her attorney, Frank Prieto, stated that his client is a "victim of domestic violence and human trafficking."

Christian's family, on the other hand, believes that Tailor killed their son and brother in cold blood, and would like to see her spend the rest of her life in jail.

