Back in April, we reported on the stabbing of Christian Obsumeli. The 27-year-old passed away from the injuries which were brought on by his girlfriend, OnlyFans model, Courtney Tailor. Although the fatality happened months ago, Courtney has just now been apprehended for her heinous actions.

A few days ago, the social media influencer was arrested while at a rehab facility for substance abuse and PTSD in Hawaii. This came as a surprise to her lawyer, Frank Prieto, who told the Miami Herald, "I'm completely shocked, especially since we were cooperating with the investigation and offered to voluntarily surrender her if she were charged... We look forward to clearing her name in court."

Christian's family, on the other hand, couldn't have been happier that she was taken into custody. Their attorney, Larry Handfield, told TMZ that the family has long hoped for Courtney to spend the rest of her life in jail-- which could definitely be the case if she is found guilty. After all, the Obsumeli's always believed their family member was murdered in cold blood.

In defense of his client, Prieto told the outlet, "Although the State Attorney, by law, must consider the wishes of the next of kin a criminal case, those wishes often have to give way to more reasonable minds... While we understand the family is grieving the loss of Mr. Obumseli, and they want justice, justice in this matter will be the acquittal of Courtney on all charges."

Additionally, following the day of her arrest, video footage of her and Christian leaked to the public. The couple entered an elevator and Courtney was seen attacking her late boyfriend as he refrained from hitting her back. Watch it below.

