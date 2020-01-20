Courtney Stodden married actor Doug Hutchison when she was just 16-years-old and he was 50-years-old. The couple separated and reconciled multiple times throughout their relationship but after over two years of being separated, the duo is officially divorced, PEOPLE reports. As per the publication, the splitting of their assets has been agreed upon which means once a judge signs off on everything they'll legally be single come March.



Jesse Grant/Getty Images

Doug will get to keep their Italian Greyhound and 2001 Jeep Wrangler while Courtney gets all of their furniture and appliances. They will also evenly split their bank accounts and life insurance. The exes previously opened up about Courtney's miscarriage in 2016 and how it was a difficult time in their marriage, “deeply” affecting their bond.

“I know that I love him so much, and I think he’s also ingrained in me because I was 16,” she previously stated of their relationship. “He has his thumbprint all over my spirit, and that part is hard for me to grow out of. He’s in my identity. If he wasn’t the person he is, I would say absolutely he took advantage of me. But the situation was so unique, right or wrong.”