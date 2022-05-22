As Johnny Depp and Amber Heard inch closer and closer to receiving the end verdict of their long-winded trial, more and more celebrities continue to speak out on the allegations against the actor, sharing their own, more pleasant interactions with him. As Page Six reports, Courtney Love is one of the most recent to do so.

In a video that was uploaded to a friend's social media account over the weekend, Love got vulnerable about her troubled past and shared, "I don’t really wanna make judgments publicly. I just want to tell you that Johnny gave me CPR in 1995 when I overdosed outside The Viper Room."

Barry King/Getty Images

It's been noted that the iconic club was located on the Sunset Strip in West Hollywood, California, and was known to be a hotspot for celebrities to party in the '90s. Around the time of the almost fatal incident, Love was recovering from the loss of her husband, Kurt Cobain, who was just 27 years old when he died by suicide in 1994.

Kurt and Courtney were married in 1992 and shared one child – Frances Bean – who is now 29. Elsewhere in the video, Love revealed that Depp apparently went out of his way to look out for her young daughter while she herself was struggling with addiction, even writing her a letter that Courtney has never seen.

"Johnny – when I was on crack and Frances was having to suffer through that with all these social workers – wrote her a four-page letter that she’s never showed me," the 57-year-old went on.

Jason Merritt/TERM/Getty Images

"Then he sent limos to her school where all the social workers were crawling around, again, unasked, for her and all her friends to go to Pirates. He did it a bunch of times. He gave her her own seat [at the premieres] with her name on it."

As the video came to an end, Love also expressed empathy for Heard. "I’ve been the most hated woman in America. I’ve been the most hated woman in the world before TikTok and it’s a really…" she said.

"I have a lot of empathy for what that must feel like for Amber. F*ck man, wow, can you imagine being her?" Check it all out below.

