Power creator Courtney Kemp has a huge new bag on the way, courtesy of Netflix. According to Complex, the television writer and producer has reportedly signed a four-year overall deal with the streaming giant that is estimated to be worth eight-figures.

Kemp's deal follows Netflix's $100 million deal with Shonda Rhimes in 2017 as well as its $300 million and $100 million deals with Ryan Murphy and Kenya Barris in 2018, respectively. According to Complex, the Power creator's deal will entail creating and developing new projects targeted to a worldwide audience, and depending on the success of these endeavors, her earnings could be elevated into the nine-figure range.



Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Commenting on her lucrative new deal with Netflix, Courtney Kemp reportedly said the following in a statement: "I am incredibly excited to join the Netflix family, and to continue to develop the kind of entertainment that End of Episode is known for — diverse, multilingual, watercooler, social-media fueled series that pack a serious punch. I am looking forward to working with Bela (Bajaria, head of Global TV at Netflix) and her team, who really appreciate the voice and perspective that we bring to the table."

For fans who are worried that Kemp's new deal will disrupt the continuously expanding Power universe, fret not because Complex reports that she will continue to serve as an executive producer for all of the original show's spinoffs. Kemp also discussed her loyalty to the Power squad in a recent post to Instagram, saying, "And don’t worry #powerfans, I’ll be keeping an eye on the #powerverse too!."

Congratulations to Courtney Kemp on this mega overall deal with Netflix. Do you think that her future projects with Netflix will be able to stack up against her renowned work with STARZ and the Power universe?

[via]