In the midst of Kanye's never-ending feud with Adidas and Gap, he found himself addressing a post detailing Kim Kardashian's alleged health issues in a post false attributed to the Graduation artist. He called the post unfunny while addressing a photoshopped tweet that went viral claiming that Ye called Friends unfunny.



Rapper Kanye West attends a game between the Washington Wizards and the Los Angeles Lakers in the fourth quarter at Crypto.com Arena on March 11, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Ronald Martinez/Getty Images.

“I know you guys gonna be disappointed but I actually didn’t write the tweet that said ‘Friends wasn’t funny either’ but I wish I had,” he said. “I’d love to know who thought of that. I like to post comments," he added before praising comedians like Dave Chappelle, Kevin Hart (in Jumanji), Larry David, and more.

It looks like the comments landed on Courtney Cox's radar, who issued a response to Ye in a clip shared on Instagram. Cox, who played Monica, is seen vibing out to "Heartless" before landing on Kanye's Instagram page where she discovered his comments about Friends. She ends up turning off the music and walking away. Misspelling his name, Cox captioned the post, "I bet the old Kayne thought Friends was funny."

It's unclear if other cast members of Friends caught wind of Kanye's comments. Regardless of his opinion on the show, the show's cast members are still earning a pretty penny off of syndication to this day.

Check out Courtney Cox's post below.