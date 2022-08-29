Country Clenney, the OnlyFans star accused of killing her boyfriend Christian Obumseli, was denied bond as she awaits trial for a second-degree murder charge. According to Fox News, Clemmey appeared in court on Saturday morning where she faced a judge. Her attorney argued that the evidence wasn't good enough to back a murder charge against her. "At best it's manslaughter," Frank Prieto told Judge Jacqueline Woodward. Still, the Judge shut down the request to allow Clenney to post bond out of Miami-Dade jail as she awaits her next court date.

"Miss Clenney, your attorneys are here, and they’re fighting hard for you, but at this time, I’m not really the judge who should be making these decisions," Woodward said. "It should be a judge who knows a little bit more about your case."



Miami-Dade County State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle unsealed the arrest warrant for model Courtney Clenney, one day after U.S. marshals arrested her in Hawaii, for the homicide of Christian Obumseli last April 3 in Miami. (Pedro Portal/El Nuevo Herald/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

Clenney was arrested on Aug. 10th, nearly five months after Obumseli's death. The social media star's attorney explained that she was in Hawaii where she was seeking treatment for substance abuse and PTSD. Still, Obumseli's brother, felt it was inappropriate of police to take as long as they did to arrest her.

Prieto previously argued that Clenney was acting in self-defense when she killed her boyfriend. She argued that she threw a knife at him from 10 feet away. However, prosecutors said that medical examiners found she was directly in front of him when she stabbed him in his chest.

Following Obumseli's death, a video of her surfaced wearing a black bra and handcuffs as she was drenched in blood. The D.A. explained that they had a tumultuous relationship before releasing footage that suggested Clenney was the aggressor in the relationship.

