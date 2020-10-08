A widely criticized move by a couple in St. Louis has resulted in indictments. Back in June during the height of the Black Lives Matter protests, citizens marched passed the home of Mark and Patricia McCloskey while on their way to St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson's house. The McCloskey's exited their home armed with firearms that they not only angrily pointed at protesters but with their fingers on triggers. Photos of the moment were spread far and wide, but regardless of the scandal, President Donald Trump invited the couple to speak at the recent Republican National Convention.

It was reported on Wednesday (October 7) by the New York Times that Mark and Patricia McCloskey have been indicted by a grand jury and charged with evidence tampering and unlawful use of a weapon. While leaving the courthouse, Mark McCloskey expressed that he believed protesters needed to be charged with crimes, not him and his wife.

“To everybody out there that’s thinking about voting for Joe Biden, the Harris-Biden administration, this is a sign of the times of things to come, the government that views its task as protecting criminals from honest citizens, rather than protecting citizens from honest criminals,” Mr. McCloskey, 63, said, before correcting himself. “Protecting honest citizens from criminals.”

The McCloskey's have previously shared that Democrats are trying to get rid of the suburban way of life. “The government chooses to persecute us for doing no more than exercising our right to defend ourselves, our home, our property and our family,” he added. “We didn’t fire a shot.”

