Kyrie Irving has been one of the best point guards in the NBA for the better part of a decade, and as a result, he has been able to enjoy quite a bit of success. Irving's talents were able to get him an endorsement deal with Nike, whom he now has a signature sneaker line. The Kyrie line has been a massive success for Nike as the shoes have been both stylish and great for performance. While the Kyrie 6 is currently in rotation, the Kyrie 7 will be coming later this year and it looks like a teaser recently made it to the internet.

In the images below, courtesy of @sneakerhighway23, we can see a black and red sneaker that looks an awful lot like some of the Kyrie silhouettes we have seen in the past. However, this particular offering has some shark teeth-like details on the midsole, all while Irving's Illuminati imagery remains present. On this sneaker, Irving even pays homage to Kobe Bryant with the phrase "His Legacy Is Going to Live Forever" written on the midsole.

While it's not confirmed that this shoe is, in fact, the Nike Kyrie 7, the timing definitely seems suspicious. Over the next few weeks, we will surely be made privy to some new information so stay tuned as HNHH will bring you all of the latest updates.