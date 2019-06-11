Cosha TG Has Fun In The Sun In His "Energy" Visual

Timbaland's Mosley Music Group and Def Jam artist Cosha TG returns with a new video for his latest track "Energy." The young artist released his debut EP Summer Nights earlier this year, but you won't find "Energy" on the tracklist. The buzz around Cosha has been rising, especially due to his affiliation with a legendary artist and producer like Timbaland. It's quite possible that "Energy" is a hint at things to come as fans await his full-length album.

In the Dogfood Meida-directed visual for "Energy," Cosha is all about smiles, positive vibes, and sunshine as he takes a camera around the city. He takes selfies and records himself cutting up, having a good time, and filming his own social media music video. This doesn't sound like a typical Timbaland type of production, but it's good to see young artists being light-hearted and enjoying themselves rather looking angry or seeming aloof. Check it out and let us know what you think.