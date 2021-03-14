Cory Gunz Unveils New Project "Tims N Hoodies"

Cory Gunz left an everlasting impact with his verse on Lil Wayne's "6 Foot 7 Foot." The Young Money empire isn't as strong as it once was but he remains part of the Young Money Militia, as he rapped on the song. Unfortunately, he took a bit of a break from the rap game that lasted roughly three years. Earlier this year, he made his way back into the limelight with the release of "Different" and now, he's offered Tims N Hoodies in its entirety. The project is nine-songs in length with a single feature coming from Gudda Gudda who joins Gunz on "SDE (Sports Drugz Entertainment) Freestyle."

If you've been waiting on new music from Cory Gunz, this project won't disappoint. Check out Tims N Hoodies below.