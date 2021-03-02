mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Cory Gunz Unleashes Bars On "Different"

Aron A.
March 02, 2021 12:57
Cory Gunz readies his new project "Tims And Hoodies" with a brand new single titled, "Different."


It's been a minute since we've heard from Cory Gunz. He was once regarded as Lil Wayne's next biggest star to follow Drake and Nicki. His appearance on "6 Foot 7 Foot" would end many of Wayne's concerts during the I Am Music II Tour in support of Tha Carter IV. Unfortunately, not all went as planned and it feels like his presence has been lacking in the game but thankfully, he's readying to come through with a brand new project tomorrow titled Tims and Hoodies.

Ahead of its release, the Bronx rapper unveiled his new single, "Different" which was accompanied by a Busta Rhymes-inspired visual. "I was inspired by Busta Rhymes’ ‘Put Your Hands Where Your Eyes Could See.’ When you start to add in visual effects and stop motion, it can be cool or creepy. I like that," he told Hip-Hop-N-More.

Check his latest offering below and keep your eyes peeled for his new project dropping tomorrow. 

Quotable Lyrics
20 percent of me hates rap
20 percent of me loves rappin'
10 percent of me likes bad bitches
Who hate rap but love when I'm rappin'
20 percent of me does drugs
And 20 percent of me eats fruit
One percent of me eats veggies
And my other nine percent will eat you

[Via]

