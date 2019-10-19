Rosario Dawson is dating Cory Booker who is currently running to become the next President of the United States of America. Such a job means lots of traveling, debates, events and meetings which means precious downtime with your significant other may not come as easy. However, Cory and Rosario have managed to FaceTime twice a day when they're not in the same city and even partake in other activities that keep them going.



Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The Sin City actress recently chatted with The Washington Post and explained how Cory just finished reading David Benioff’s World War II novel “City of Thieves” to her over the phone. The book takes about five hours to read out loud and according to a previous interview with Cory from 2016, he's read the book to one of his ex-girlfriends.

“Before I knew it, we were reading the book out loud to each other, over the phone, and I was drawn in,” he said. “Soon we were reading chapters on our own, and she was telling me to slow down and not get too far ahead.”

We think it's safe to say his read to Rosario means a lot more. "I feel like I’m dating Captain America, I mean he’s just such an amazing, brilliant, kind, empathetic, beautiful, loving human being," Rosario said of Cory.