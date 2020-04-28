As some states prepare to re-open non-essential businesses in the coming days and weeks, the United States has officially surpassed a very scary milestone pertaining to the coronavirus.

It has officially been reported that the country has over one million confirmed cases of COVID-19. The actual number of infections is presumably even higher but, since tests are not available in high quantities, that cannot be verified. This comes just several weeks after the number of confirmed cases in the entire world passed that same figure.

The United States is the leader in terms of the number of cases, passing China, Italy, and Spain.

Some states have started to ease restrictions on their lockdown measures in order to jumpstart the economy, which could lead to a second wave of the virus hitting soon. Public health experts have warned that a premature ease in lockdown measures could be extremely harmful.

New York is the epicenter of the virus outbreak in the country, accounting for over 30 percent of cases.

As of today, 58,568 deaths have been recorded as a result of COVID-19 in the U.S.

This information comes after social distancing measures have been broken in blatant manners as house parties were hosted across Chicago this weekend.

Stay safe and stay home. We're all in this together.

[via]