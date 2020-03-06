Things are getting progressively worse with the Coronavirus outbreak as more and more researchers are trying to find a solution. As they've tried to figure out a cure, or at the very least, some sort of vaccination, researchers from Peking University's School of Life Sciences and the Institut Pasteur of Shanghai in China have identified two strains that have mutated from Coronavirus, according to Reuters.

From 103 samples they've taken, 70 percent has been identified as the L-type, a more aggressive strain of the disease, while the remaining 30 percent is identified as the S-type. The L-type was the strain that initially sparked the outbreak in Wuhan, China, prompting the country to take preventative measures against the virus spreading. However, the aggressive strain began slowing down following January 2020.

"These findings strongly support an urgent need for further immediate, comprehensive studies that combine genomic data, epidemiological data, and chart records of the clinical symptoms of patients with coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19)," a study from National Science Review, the journal of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, said.

So far, there have been over 100,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus with 3,300 people dying from the disease. CDC has confirmed 129 confirmed cases with atleast nine deaths in the Washington state area. At the end of January, the US government declared coronavirus a public health emergency. We'll keep you posted on any more updates.