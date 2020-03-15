Hundreds of travellers at DFW Airport in Texas have complained of waiting in Customs/Immigration lines for hours, with no masks, gloves, or hand sanitizer in sight to protect themselves from contracting coronavirus. According to a DFW Airport spokesperson, travellers returning to the United States are obligated to fill out a questionnaire that was issued by the Department of Homeland Security and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention amid growing coronavirus concerns. These lengthy questionnaires have caused substantial delays, which has travellers waiting in line for hours crammed together in a confined space. Due to the increased risk that this proximity poses of contracting coronavirus, many travellers are concerned for their health and safety. “I’m less concerned about having to stand here for the amount of time that I am, and more concerned about where the people are traveling from that are around me and what they may or may not have been exposed to," one woman noted.

According to reporter Jason Whitely, travellers have not been offered any hand sanitizer, gloves, masks, or any kind of precautionary items to protect themselves. There have also not been any screenings of temperature and reportedly, appropriate protocol is not being followed.