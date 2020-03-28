It really feels like the entire world is on lockdown right now because of the Coronavirus. Governments throughout the world are trying to curb the spread of the disease while making sure that people still have enough money to pay their rent and afford groceries. It's a tough time for a lot of people and there remains some misinformation out there about how the disease can be spread. Thankfully, there are numerous experts out there who have been able to comfort us with some useful tips and tricks.

Dr. Thomas Steinemann, a spokesperson for the American Academy of Ophthalmology, says people who wear contact lenses should immediately switch to glasses as it could save them from getting the disease. There is a theory that you can spread COVID-19 through your eyes and people who wear contacts are more prone to touching that area. Glasses would theoretically protect you from this.

“You touch your eye and then you touch another part of your body,” Steinemann said. “You rub your eyes, then rub your face, scratch your face, put your fingers in your mouth, put your fingers in your nose. Some people are not very hygienic and may have forgotten to first wash their hands.”

These are some great tips for those who need a reminder about being hygienic. So far, 1 in 3 people with the Coronavirus have pink eye which just goes to show how big a factor your eyes play in the transmission of this awful virus.