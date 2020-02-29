A Pennsylvania native who was recently quarantined and detained at a military base after returning from China was interviewed on Fox News, but couldn't help himself from coughing on his toddler daughter. The man by the name of Frank Wucinski, and his three-year-old daughter, Annabelle, appeared on Fox News' America's Newsroom on Friday morning (Feb. 28), to discuss he and his family's experience of being quarantined at Miramar Marine Corps. base in San Diego, CA.

Leon Neal/Getty Images

According to Fox News, Wucinski and his wife, who is a Chinese citizen, have been living in China for fifteen years and recently relocated to Wuhan, the epicenter of the novel coronavirus, in order to take care of his father-in-law after his wife's mother had passed away. Unfortunately, his father-in-law perished to COVID-19, the official name of the coronavirus, which prompted Wucinski and his family to make their way back to the United States.

During his brief appearance on America's Newsroom, Wucinski appeared to be in good spirits detailing his experience during the quarantine process, in the midst of trying to hold back a cough, the former detainee stated:

"Fortunately from what I understand. It is contagious but the death rate is pretty low."

Wucinski proceeded to cough then drink from the same water bottle his daughter was attempting to raise to her own lips. He continued, saying:

"Yeah, I'm fine. I got tested twice. Um, negative both times. The cough, probably just nerves."

In recent weeks, outbreaks in countries like Iran and Italy have sent the world into a panic and now, with several unconfirmed cases in San Francisco have many wondering if the spread of the virus can potentially cause massive outbreaks throughout the United States. While a US citizen has passed away from the virus, more common diseases like influenza are far more deadly than the novel coronavirus according to the CDC.

Check out the clip of Frank Wucinski's appearance on Fox News' America's Newsroom where he awkwardly coughs on his daughter in the video provided below.