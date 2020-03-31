Though officials have encouraged people not to panic, Coronavirus has caused a public scare in the last few weeks. The virus itself has claimed thousands of lives while the severity of the illness has caused a grave economic impact across the world. Earlier this week, Dr. Anthony Fauci estimated that Coronavirus might result in 100K to 200K deaths in the U.S. alone while millions of Americans are bound to contract the virus.



According to a new study reported by CNN, scientists are now saying that the death rate is lower than initially expected. Obtaining research from The Lancet Infectious Diseases, health officials and researchers are now claiming 0.66 percent of those who contract the virus will die. The new report also accounts for milder cases of Coronavirus that have gone undiagnosed. However, even if the death toll projection is lower than initial studies, the numbers are still higher than the 0.1% that die from the seasonal flu.

Dr. Fauci previously stated at the beginning of March that the death rate could possibly be 2% but he admitted that there was likelihood that number would change "as a group it's going to depend completely on what the factor of asymptomatic cases are."

Though this is good news, it's still important to remember to wash your hands and practice social distancing. We'll keep you posted on any more new scientific developments on the novel coronavirus.

