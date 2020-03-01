Corona beer sales are down while Coronavirus is on the rise. Due to the similarities in their names, some American beer drinkers are avoiding the beer ever since the Coronavirus outbreak.

“There is no question that Corona beer is suffering because of the coronavirus,” Ronn Torossian, founder of 5WPR, stated. Corona business owners have assured citizens that there is no connection between the beer and the virus, except for the name. Despite the reassurance, owners know this is a disaster for the Corona brand.

Monica Schipper/Getty Images for NYCWFF

Some citizens feel as if the brand should lay low for awhile. In a recent survey of 737 beer drinkers, 38% of Americans would not buy Corona beer "under any circumstances," while 14% would not order the drink in public, and 16% state they’re in a state of confusion, and not sure whether the virus is related to the Corona beer. Despite the correlation, some Americans continue, proudly, to drink the beer.

The company is now promoting its new Corona Hard Seltzer, despite the harsh criticism they’ve been receiving. Corona’s parent company, Constellation Brands, stated they will be spending more than $40 million to market the four new seltzer flavors they are coming out with.

Are you still grabbing a Corona at this time?

