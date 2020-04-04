Corona beer is no longer being made in Mexico for the time being, after the Mexican government suspended all non-essential businesses during the coronavirus pandemic. Despite alcohol sales booming as a result of the coronavirus-induced quarantine, it looks like some companies have been told to cease production of their booze due to their status as a non-essential business during this global crisis. Grupo Modelo, the Anheuser-Busch Inbev-owned company that makes Corona as well as Modelo and Pacifico beers, is one such business that has been told to halt production by the Mexican government in an effort to combat the spread of coronavirus in the country.

This measure includes the suspension of all non-essential activities in the public and private sectors of Mexico until at least April 30th. According to John Hopkins, the country has had more than 1600 confirmed cases of coronavirus and has experienced 60 related deaths.

Grupo Modelo is, however, prepared to enact a plan to "guarantee the supply of beer" if the Mexican government does decide that breweries qualify as essential businesses, according to a statement. Bill Newlands, CEO of Constellation Brands which handles the distribution and import of Grupo Modelo's beers in the United States, ensured that the brand has "ample supply to meet consumer demand" and doesn't expect there to be shortages. Despite reports that Corona's shared name with the worldwide virus had caused sales to suffer, Constellation reports that their beer sales actually grew 8.9% in the first three months of this year. Sales even accelerated by 24% during the first three weeks of March compared to a year ago.

