Ewing Athletics has produced some of the coolest sneaker hip-hop inspired collabs of the year, including the "Drink Champs" Ewing Sport Lite, the "War Report" Ewing Rogue, and the Death Row Records Ewing 33 Hi.

For their next project, Ewing Athletics has once again teamed up with Cormega, following up on their collaborative Ewing 33 Hi that dropped in 2017. This time around, they're releasing a limited edition Cormega Sport Lite.

Cormega Sport Lite/Noah Goldowitz

The kicks come equipped with premium grey suede uppers, full-length EVA midsoles, and bright green translucent outsoles, paying homage to their first collab. As an added detail, Cormega’s signature is stamped where Patrick Ewing’s would usually be on the outer ankle.

The Cormega Sport Lite, priced at $130, will be available via EwingAthletics.com on September 28 in sizes ranging from 5-16. Additionally, Cormega will be in-store at Privilege NYC on that date for a meet and greet. The first 100 pairs purchased will come in a special shoe box autographed by the man himself.

Check out the event details and some more photos below.

