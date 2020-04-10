Cormega Returns With Bar-Heavy "MEGA" Project Ft. Sheek Louch & Havoc

Veteran rapper Cormega is back with another project. The New York rapper has had a longstanding career where he's amassed praise from fans and peers alike, and on Friday (April 10), Cormega shared his latest album, MEGA. The rapper was recently featured on Conway The Machine and The Alchemist's LULU project just weeks ago where he shared the spotlight on "They Got Sonny." On MEGA, Cormega holds down much of the project on his own aside from features by Havoc and Sheek Louch.

MEGA shows Cormega in his pocket as he spits socially and spiritually conscious bars. The emcee steers clear of the autotune-heavy trap sound the rap culture has favored on the charts and instead stays true to the stylings that have kept him in the game this long. Stream MEGA and let us know if you're feeling this one by Cormega.

Tracklist

1. Say No More

2. On Everything (I Try)

3. Live Your Best Life t. Havoc

4. Genuine Article

5. Empty Promises

6. City of God ft. Sheek Louch

7. Fast Livin