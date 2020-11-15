Representative-elect Cori Bush says she was mistakenly called "Breonna" by several of her Republican colleagues while wearing a "Breonna Taylor" mask on her first day at orientation.

"It’s Day One, so I’m wearing my 'Breonna Taylor' mask. A few of my Republican colleagues have called me Breonna, assuming that’s my name. It hurts. But I’m glad they’ll come to know her name & story because of my presence here. Breonna must be central to our work in Congress," Bush wrote on Twitter, Friday.

"I am Breonna Taylor as far as I could be a Black woman murdered in my bed tonight," she added. "But I am not Breonna Taylor. She was murdered and still has not received the justice she deserves."

Bush was elected to represent Missouri's 1st congressional district in the 2020 election.

Later in the day, Bush expanded on the story, complaining to reporters about the lack of recognition Taylor has gotten from her Republican counterparts: “This has been national news for a long time,” she said. “People have protested in the streets with this name, and it just saddens me that people in leadership, people that want to be in leadership, don’t know the struggles that are happening to Black people in this country.”

