Corey St.Rose & Smoove'L Put On For New York Rap With "Julius Caesar"

NYC is a place where, when it comes to the game of hip-hop, only the flashiest will survive to see it past five years. That doesn't seem to be a problem for East New York native Corey St.Rose, who delivered an impressive 12-track EP when he dropped True Colors this past summer. Now he's on board to deliver a music video for his standout Smoove'L collab off the project titled "Julius Caesar."

Pulling up from the church chapel all the way to the corner store, Corey and Smoove pack in a car full of homies and take a joyride through the city for the official set of visuals. Clocking in at just under two-and-a-half minutes long, the "Julius Caesar" music video isn't too much to look at if we're talking length but still makes for an admittedly good FOMO moment by just watching them bug out with the squad. As drill music is swiftly making a huge imprint on the current state of hip-hop, it's tracks like this one that give us all an idea at where the state of New York rap is moving towards. Not too bad at all if you ask us, but as always sound off in the comments section if you have a musical opinion of your own.

Take a look at the music video for "Julius Caesar" by Corey St.Rose featuring Smoove'L above, and be sure to give a listen to his EP True Colors right now on all music streaming platforms.

Quotable Lyrics:

Going too fast for the fast lane

They like, 'Corey, yeah you got it. Yeah you mad nice.'

Two pounds from the corner

Got the half price

They want a piece of the pie

Can't get a slice

I be running those bands like Jerry Rice

I'm a dog-ass n***a

I don't got a type