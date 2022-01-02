Rick Ross set the Internet ablaze last month after storming out of an interview. Well, he didn't really "storm" out of the interview but he slyly made an exit after telling the host of the 85 South Comedy Show that he was going to use the restroom. The clip went viral and fans have been wondering why the Maybach Music Group boss darted out of the podcast.



Cindy Ord/Getty Images

Comedian Corey Holcomb has a theory, though there really isn't much thought behind it. According to Holcomb, Ross left DC Young Fly, Karlous Miller, and Chico Bean hanging once he "realized ain’t none of these n***as gay."

Holcomb offered his two cents on the viral clip during the 5150 show. Darlene Ortiz broke down the 85 South Comedy Show hosts' side of the story before detailing the video where you could see Ross excusing himself for a bathroom break. Holcomb was seemingly caught off guard and began detailing his theory on Ross' sexuality.

"That boy showed up at the 85 South Show and realized ain’t none of these n***as gay," said Holcomb before Ortiz attempted to finish the story. "He was around all heterosexual n***as. Don't nobody say that. N***a, we know what it is, n***a. Y'all mothafuckas get mad at me, n***a. Let me tell you somethin'. If Rick Ross watchin' this, let me tell you somethin' -- stop hiring drivers. Drivers always tell on you, n***a. I know what happened at LAX with that boy."

Ortiz quickly tried to do some damage control, adding, "That's not the thought of everybody on this show.