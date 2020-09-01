Another celebrity has a set of scathing accusations set against WeTV. The popular reality network is a favorite among fans, but recently, it has taken a hit from Tamar Braxton. The network hosts Braxton Family Values, a staple that has continuously brought in dedicated viewers who like to keep up with the famous musical family. However, Tamar accused WeTV of diabolical moves and holding her captive under contract. She publicly denounced the network and claimed that they were the main cause of her depression which led to her alleged suicide attempt. Now, Goonies icon Corey Feldman has surfaced with accusations of his own as he has filed a lawsuit again WeTV and Thinkfactory Media in connection with his appearance on Marriage Boot Camp: Family Edition last year.



Michael Loccisano / Staff / Getty Images

The explosive season of the show found celebrities facing off with their family members as they aired out their dirty laundry. According to Feldman, he only agreed to participate in the show if he would truly receive real therapy to help with his family struggles. Feldman states in documents obtained by The Blast that wasn't the case and instead "the Producers, Doctors, and the Network are responsible for causing PTSD and damaging his reputation making it difficult to deliver his message to protect children by fraudulently manipulating him into Celebrity Childhood Sexual Trauma Reality Porn, a common concept we are now seeing more often on television.” The actor added that the network was “capitalizing on the individual’s inability to cope with life."

Corey Feldman is suing for "negligent medical and professional behavior in addition to false imprisonment, false inducement to perform, entering into fictitious development agreement, and emotional distress and trauma stemming from the treatment received on and off camera.” He claims production “held him and his family hostage under duress in a location unknown to them, causing severe emotional trauma.” In other seasons of Marriage Boot Camp, guests are allowed to leave if they want, so it hasn't been made clear how Feldman and his family were kept against their will.

The actor is seeking a financial settlement but the specified amount is reportedly undisclosed.

