 Corey Feldman Claims Charlie Sheen Raped Corey Haim

This past Monday night (March 9), Corey Feldman held a screening of his documentary (My) Truth, which details the alleged sexual abuse that he and Corey Haim endured as child stars in Hollywood. In 2017, Charlie Sheen adamantly denied that he and Haim had any sexual encounter. However, Friday the 13th actor, Dominick Brascia accused Sheen of raping Haim during the filming of the 1986 movie Lucas. At the time of the production of the movie, the former Two and a Half Men actor was 19-years-old while Haim was only 13-years-old which would legally classify the encounter as statutory rape despite the act being consensual.

Corey Feldman's (My) Truth documentary aired at Los Angeles' Director's Guild of America and featured a segment entitled The Rape of Two Coreys which detailed the alleged sexual assault claims that Corey Haim made against Charlie Sheen during a revealing conversation Haim had with Feldman. Entertainment Weekly states that Feldman directly included Sheen's name as one of Haim's abusers during the documentary as he said:

"This wasn’t like a one-time thing he said in passing. It wasn’t like 'Oh, by the way, this happened.' He went into great detail," as Feldman cried during the scene. "He told me, 'Charlie bent me over in between two trailers and put Crisco oil on my butt and raped me in broad daylight. Anybody could have walked by, anybody could have seen it.'"

Corey Haim tragically passed away from pneumonia in 2010 and doesn't have the opportunity to defend himself from his alleged abuser in Charlie Sheen. As for Sheen, he's found himself in a sh*t storm as of late after being accused of plotting to murder his former assistant and revealing that he was HIV-positive in 2017 and has possibly knowingly spread the virus to his intimate partners.

Check out the trailer Corey Feldman's disturbing (My) Truth documentary in the video provided below.