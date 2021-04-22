Cordae Taps Young Thug For Boastful "Wassup"

He's returned with a vengeance after releasing his surprise EP, even though the project only hosts four tracks. The industry has been buzzing about Cordae for years, beginning when he was one of several YBN rappers on the rise. He decided to ditch the beginning of his moniker while remaining friends with the likes of YBN Almighty Jay and YBN Nahmir, but it's clear that Cordae is steering his career in a different direction.

On Thursday (April 22), Cordae dropped off Just Until..., the mini-project before the release of his sophomore album. The rapper's forthcoming effort will be the first full-length we will receive from Cordae since he shared his debut The Lost Boy back in 2019. There are only two features on Just Until from Q-Tip and Young Thug, and since we've already highlighted the former, we're shining a light on Thugger's appearance on "Wassup."

The track is vastly different that Cordae's collaboration with Q-Tip as the rapper shows off his versatility in both style and lyrical content. Stream Cordae and Thugger's "Wassup" and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

I got 45K in my pocket

Ain't no cappin', I say it, I got it

Do a show, then I make a dÐµposit

I made Europe, they ragin' and moshin'

Yeah, I f*ck with the Wizards, but catch me courtside

Guarantee it's the Lakers I'm watching

N*gga, I am the greatest in my generation

I don't do no playin' about it