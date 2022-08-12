Cordae Surprises Fans With Two New Tracks "So With That" & "Unacceptable"

Cordae is one of the most lyrical young artists making music right now, and there is no doubt that he has been able to become a fan favorite. His music is deeply personal, and just yesterday, the artist decided to come out and bless his fans with two new singles. The tracks are titled "So With That" and "Unacceptable," and as you will hear, Cordae is his most transparent on these efforts.

For instance, on the song "So With That," we can hear Cordae speaking about being unfaithful and having to deal with his partner pointing out his various flaws. The song 'Unacceptable" also explores themes from his personal life, and it is clear that he had a lot to get off his chest with these two tracks.

Let us know what you think of these two new tracks, in the comments section down below.

Quotable Lyrics (So With That):

Seen that look in your eyes, somethi'g I wouldn't advise

She was with me while I was workin' and cookin' them pies

I showed her I was insecure, she mistook it for pride

And I'll admit, I fucked them girls, I shouldn't have lied