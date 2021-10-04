Cordae is widely regarded as one of the most promising young lyricists in the game. Note that in this context, promising speaks to his overarching career potential; rest assured that he's already made a lasting impression on many of the game's most respected emcees, including names like Eminem, Jadakiss, and J. Cole.

With his upcoming album From A Bird's Eye View steadily in the works, Cordae has continued to sharpen his blade ahead of the big sophomore release. Recently, the rapper took a moment to hit up Twitch streamer Adin Ross's page and spit a few impromptu freestyle bars.

Taylor Hill/Getty Images for Governors Ball

For the occasion, they queued up the instrumental to Drake, Young Thug, and Future's Certified Lover Boy banger "Way 2 Sexy." Following Ross' own opening verse, Cordae steps up to show him how it's done, spitting focused bars that seem to be drawn from an unreleased song. If they really are off the dome -- then damn, Cordae truly is a prodigy. Either way, the punchlines and relentless flow schemes are enough to captivate those in attendance, with Ross looking particularly awestruck by Cordae's bars.

After the Hi-Level mogul-in-the-making finishes with "Way 2 Sexy," Ross throws on a new instrumental -- this time slowing things down with Kendrick Lamar's "Fear" -- and Cordae continues to impress with a new. Suffice it to say, he's clearly in the zone ahead of From A Bird's Eye View, and it will be exciting to see how he continues to evolve when the project lands later this year. Or so we hope. Check out Cordae's full freestyle with Adin Ross below, and sound off if you think he put in work.

WATCH: Cordae freestyles with Adin Ross