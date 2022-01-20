Fresh off the release of his sophomore studio album, From A Birds Eye View, Maryland-born rapper Cordae's confidence is on a whole new level. As he continues to grow as an artist, the 24-year-old lyricist already has a lion-like spirit, comparing his confidence to an artist like Kanye West during his latest interview with Big Boy.

Checking into the Neighborhood, Cordae spoke with Big Boy about his 35-pound weight loss, his new album, and his confidence levels. As he discussed his music, Cordae seemingly responded to his critics and claimed that if you can't get into his music, you simply don't have the best taste.

"Obviously, I'm not where Kanye was when he made 808s and Heartbreak, like, success-wise, but I got so much confidence in the music that I make that if you don't like my music, you just got poor taste," said Cordae in a matter-of-fact manner, eliciting a laugh from Big Boy. The host went on to tell a story about how Kanye would always play music for him and look for an immediate reaction in his face, which prompted Cordae to speak about how he considers his music his "baby."

"It's really an infant, man, these albums are all like my kids. It's like I'm giving you everything," he said. "A seed! My seed... to the world, what are you gonna do with it? It's a balance."

