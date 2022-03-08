A lot of rappers have launched scholarship funds in the past year alone. Artists like 21 Savage, Megan Thee Stallion, Travis Scott, and more have announced efforts to help their fans pay off their college tuition. Lil Uzi, for example, agreed to pay off a student's tuition after being approached at the mall in 2019. Fast forward, and the rapper didn't forget his promise to pay off the tuition if the student graduated.

Unfortunately, this approach only works on someone like Lil Uzi Vert. Cordae found himself fielding a request from a fan at a recent concert who held a sign that said, "Pay my college tuition." Cordae stopped the show for a moment to acknowledge the sign and hit the fan with a big fat no.

"What does your sign say? 'Pay my college tuition.' N***a, hell no. Do I look like Lil Uzi or something?" he said.

Cordae's previously embarked on philanthropic efforts geared towards post-secondary education. Last year, the rapper appeared on Music for the Movement Volume III – Liberated in celebration of Juneteenth. Shortly after its release, Cordae announced that all his proceeds from the soundtrack would be donated towards scholarship funds for students from disenfranchised communities hoping to get into HBCUs.

"So many people need the money more than I do. I feel as though when you’re in such a blessed position, it’s important to pay that forward to be a blessing to others. It’s especially important to me to invest in our youth and the future," Cordae said in a statement at the time.