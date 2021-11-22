It's been two years since Cordae released his debut album, The Lost Boy, but according to the "RNP" rapper, a new project is on the way.

In the meantime, however, the former YBN member has seemingly been ascending to a higher plane than the rest of us mortals. Last month, Cordae showed off a limited edition Mercedes Benz 280 SL (a car only made between 1967 and 1971) and told Desus & Mero about the ways he leveled up in life, and how he defeated many of his vices.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Recently stopping by the Off The Record podcast to speak with DJ Akademiks, Cordae detailed another area where he practices extreme discipline.

Responding to Akademiks' assertion that he has the money to go buy a $100K Cuban link chain, Cordae broke down why he won't make that kind of purchase.

"If you talk with any actual accountant, or person that is an expert in finances, they're gonna tell you how much money you really have to have to buy a $100K Cuban, to really be able to actually afford it in a knowledgeable and smart way, they're gonna be like 'You need to have $30M, before you can really, really really buy this $100K Cuban,'" he told Akademiks. "Especially in the industry, like, we don't have a 401K, we don't have no retirement plan."

At just 24-years-old, that type of financial responsibility is impressive, and is most likely the reason Cordae spent $350K on a vintage Benz, instead of a $100K chain. Either way, it seems like Cordae is completely dialed in (on all fronts), and is in a headspace that could potentially lead to some very special music.

