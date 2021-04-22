Cordae Receives Assistance From Q-Tip On "More Time"

We haven't received new music from Cordae in months, but the release of his surprise EP denotes that his sophomore album is on the horizon. After shedding his YBN title, Cordae has been hard at work in the studio as he crafts the follow-up to his 2019 debut studio album The Lost Boy. His introductory effort was praised by fans and artists alike, and some have been eyeing Cordae as the next lyrically-centered, bar-heavy emcee on the rise.

At the top of Thursday (April 22) morning, Cordae shared Just Until...., his four-pack EP that hosts coveted features from Q-Tip and Young Thug. We plan on highlighting both of these tracks, but we're starting here with A Tribe Called Quest legend The Abstract. On "More Time," Q-Tip holds down the chorus while Cordae spits bars about what he's been up to behind the scenes as he works on himself as a man and an artist. Stream "More Time" and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

Still don't think that I get the credit that I'm deserving

But last week we was just hooping with Kyrie Irving

I been focusing on things that seem not as urgent

Like staying true to my core

These basic things they saying you should ignore

Who could afford the price of fame

But honestly, what is we doing it for?