Cordae Links Up With Eminem On The Remix Of "Parables"

Cordae's 14-track From A Birds Eye View arrived at midnight on Friday, boasting an impressive feature list consisting of Gunna on "Today," Lil Wayne on "Sinister," H.E.R. and Lil Durk on "Chronicles," as well as Freddie Gibbs and Stevie Wonder on "Champagne Glasses."

On top of that, the project's second disk includes an additional two tracks – "Gifted" featuring Roddy Ricch and Ant Clemons, and a remix of "Parables," featuring Eminem.

As Uproxx notes, Eminem doesn't hold back on his lengthy verse, which sees him throw a diss at 6ix9ine, name-drop Meek Mill, and call out Gen-Z for their past attempts to cancel him. "Whipped Gen-Z into a frenzy, but no give is in me, I’m stingy/And that is the motherf*ckin’ difference between them and me," the 49-year-old spits.

What are your thoughts on "Parables (Remix)"? Is it in Cordae's top three, or have other new songs already caught your eye?

Quotable Lyrics:

Shit'll make you wanna cop-out like a plea deal

So I treat a beat like it's Tekashi, spit on that bitch like Meek Mill

My addiction got me weak-willed

I'm relapsing, I think I can't seem to stop eating Beat Pills

And Doctor D-R-E he still keeps on giving me refills

