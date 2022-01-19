Maryland-raised rapper Cordae released his sophomore studio album, From A Birds Eye View, last week to much acclaim from fans and critics alike. As the week has gone by, music statisticians have calculated the likely first-week sales numbers for the album, reporting that the project will move an approximate 21,000 copies in the seven days following its release.

While this is not a massive number compared to Gunna and The Weeknd's early-2022 releases, Cordae is still building his brand as one of the top lyricists among his class of rappers. The 24-year-old worked with Eminem, Stevie Wonder, Lil Wayne, Lil Durk, Gunna, and more on FABEV and has been compared to some of the top rappers in history. This will reportedly have him debuting in the #15-18 range on next week's album chart.



Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Unfortunately, this is a negative trend for Cordae, who previously sold 25,500 copies of his debut album, The Lost Boy, in the first week. Of course, sales didn't end up impacting the success of that project, which was nominated for a Grammy award. The numbers for FABEV aren't exactly that much of a drop-off but it would certainly have been nice for Cordae to wake up to different news.

What did you think of From A Birds Eye View? Let us know in the comments and check out our review of the album here.

[via]