It's not just about making career moves for Cordae, but lifestyle changes. Since he stepped into the music scene with his YBN clique, Cordae's approach to the industry has been admired by his peers. He has actively sought the counsel of mentors and veterans, he has described himself as a student of the game, and he has remained an unproblematic figure looking to be the next Rap mogul in the making.

We've reported on Cordae's projects, the launching of his label, and the charitable efforts he is involved in. On Tuesday (November 2), he returned with yet another update, and this time, he flexed his health-centered glow up.



Frazer Harrison / Staff / Getty Images

Cordae uploaded side by side, before and after photos of himself. It is unclear when each of these pictures was taken, but the rapper explained that he has been on a path of overall personal growth.

"While creating this forthcoming album, I was forced to elevate myself in mind, body, and spirit," wrote Cordae. "I’ve become more self-reflective and self aware than ever. While my vessel has improved, it’s nothing compared to my mind, spirit and soul which has reached even greater heights. Still growing, still getting better day by day. #FromaBirdsEyeView #HiLevel."

Check it out below.